Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $102.70

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 23.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.