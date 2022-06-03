Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $74.53

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

JCI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 3,173,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

