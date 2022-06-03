Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target at $30.47

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.39) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.60) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY remained flat at $$14.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.