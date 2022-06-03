Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) PT at $11.25

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MESO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.05. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

