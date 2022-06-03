Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,565. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 845.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $466,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

