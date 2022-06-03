Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $45.43

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nomura cut their target price on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 77,275,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,097,023. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. NIO has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,784 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.