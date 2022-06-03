Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) PT at C$43.09

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.68. The company had a trading volume of 358,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,970. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.