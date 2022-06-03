Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $56.50

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

