Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target at $227.00

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several research firms have commented on ROLL. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $197.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.02. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

