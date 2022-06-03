Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $76.90

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.
Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.