Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $76.90

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 2,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,666. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.