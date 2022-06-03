Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Target Price at $18.90

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($19.35) to €15.70 ($16.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

