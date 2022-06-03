Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $18.40

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,821. The company has a market cap of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 283,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

