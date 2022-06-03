Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $39.73

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. 34,173,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,120,301. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

