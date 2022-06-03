Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $40.08

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $56,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 807,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,852. Upwork has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.