Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT at $13.85

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

