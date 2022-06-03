Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.61. 989,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,945 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.