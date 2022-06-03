BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +24-29% yr/yr to ~$9.48-9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.68-$8.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of DOOO traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 267,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,834. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 107.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

