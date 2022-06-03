Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,661 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $57,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

