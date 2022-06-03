Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises approximately 2.8% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Shares of BC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.60. 18,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,494. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

