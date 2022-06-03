Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Conifer Management L.L.C.

Conifer Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296,981 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 18.0% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conifer Management L.L.C. owned 1.57% of Builders FirstSource worth $257,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. 6,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.