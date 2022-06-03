Bunicorn Market Cap Tops $123,077.12 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $123,077.12 and approximately $41,556.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00758659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00411845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

