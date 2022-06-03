Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

BVRDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($32.26) to €30.80 ($33.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

