Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.

BURL stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 790,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.50.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

