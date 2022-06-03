Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.
BURL stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 790,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
