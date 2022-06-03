Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $292.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $174.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.45 and its 200 day moving average is $225.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

