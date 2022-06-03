Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Shares of Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.10. Burnham shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $46.01 million, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.39.
About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)
