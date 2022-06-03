Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells $167,680.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,288.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,505.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cable One by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

