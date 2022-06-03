Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.