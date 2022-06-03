Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,346 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $83,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 287,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,360 shares of company stock valued at $55,700,029. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $161.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.04 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

