Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 141,671 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,671 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $96,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

UNP opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

