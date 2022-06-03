Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 282,729 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,729 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.25% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $56,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

