Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $102.56 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pool were worth $102,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock opened at $414.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $377.52 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.