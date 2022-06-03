Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $61.98 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.13% of Cintas worth $61,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $398.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.59 and a 200 day moving average of $404.22. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $345.33 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.