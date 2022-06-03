Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $66 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 278.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $66,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

