Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 79,449 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,449 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $72,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $264.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

