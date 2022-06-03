Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 444,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $121,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 758,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 336,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

