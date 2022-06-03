Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $7.58 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

