Calixto Global Investors LP Has $25.11 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Calixto Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the period. Five9 comprises about 13.7% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Calixto Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Five9 worth $25,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock worth $1,889,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. 5,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.