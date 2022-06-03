Camden Capital LLC Invests $3.67 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. AppLovin makes up approximately 0.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE:APP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. 43,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,656. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

