Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,301 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 527,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,292,520. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

