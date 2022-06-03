Camden Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.51. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $327.06 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

