Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as high as C$3.18. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 214,537 shares changing hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$538.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
