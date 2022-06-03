Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as high as C$3.18. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 214,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$538.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Canacol Energy ( TSE:CNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

