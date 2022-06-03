Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 910,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Canada Goose has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $17,653,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

