Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 260,900 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.52% of Restaurant Brands International worth $98,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $247,878,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,458,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,731,000 after acquiring an additional 353,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,242,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,195,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

