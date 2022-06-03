Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 456,749 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,749 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $93,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $6,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

IBM opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

