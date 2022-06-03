Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 840,095 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1,684.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 889,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,095 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $77,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.