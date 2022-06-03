Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $104.11 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of EPAM Systems worth $104,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $347.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

