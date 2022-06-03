Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $76.05 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of American Water Works worth $76,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

