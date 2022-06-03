Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 64,471 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $122,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,323,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $179.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.75 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.