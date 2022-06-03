Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Shares of GFS opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

