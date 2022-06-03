Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338,946 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NIO were worth $116,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after buying an additional 513,784 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

NIO stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

